CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy is still weighing his options on the offensive line, including possibly placing injured right guard Kyle Long on injured reserve after he injured a tendon in his right foot in Sunday’s win over the New York Jets.

At Halas Hall on Wednesday, Nagy said Long remains “week-to-week,” and is still in a walking boot, after suffering the injury in the 4th quarter against the Jets, when tight end rolled up on his leg at the end of a play.

“We don’t know the complete extent to it yet,” Nagy said.

Nagy said the tendon injury is not related to a serious ankle injury he suffered in 2016, requiring reconstructive surgery, and forcing him to miss the final seven games of the season.

The Bears have not yet decided if Long will be placed on injured reserve.

“We’re not there yet. We don’t need to be. So once we need to get to that point, then we’ll decide what we need to do,” Nagy said.

Placing Long on IR would keep him inactive for at least eight weeks, but allow him to return for the final week of the season, and the playoffs if the Bears make it into the postseason.

“It is what it is, and now we’ve got to get him going rehab-wise, mentally wise, and then get the next man up,” Nagy said.

It’s not clear yet who will take Long’s spot on the offensive line. Bryan Witzmann finished the Jets game at right guard. The Bears also could move starting left guard Eric Kush or backup James Daniels to right guard. Kush has started every game at left guard this season, but rotated with Daniels for three games before missing Sunday’s game with a stinger.

In other injury news, Nagy said second-year tight end Adam Shaheen is “really close” to returning from a foot and ankle injury he suffered in the preseason. Shaheen started the season on injured reserve, and is eligible to return this week when the Bears play the Bills in Buffalo, but Nagy doesn’t expect him back just yet.