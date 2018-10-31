(CBS) — Before the kids go out trick or treating tonight, officials recommend that parents check the Illinois Sex Offender Registry, which is available online.

Illinois law prohibits all sex offenders who committed a crime against a child from distributing candy or others items to children on Halloween, according to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.

Sex offenders on parole, mandatory supervised release and probation may have other conditions imposed upon them to protect the public. They may be prohibited from having their porch lights on and from leaving their homes, except for verified work purposes.

You can enter your address or town on this site to get a list of registered offenders.