CHICAGO (CBS)–A police-involved shooting was reported Wednesday night on the 7900 Block of South Ingleside in Chatham.
According to police, officers chased the shooter for about a block when he allegedly went inside an apartment complex and entered an apartment unit that doesn’t belong to him.
Officers followed behind him and a struggle ensued, with the man being shot, a police spokesperson said.
The man is in serious condition in the hospital.
