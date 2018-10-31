  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMComics Unleashed
    01:07 AMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    01:42 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:12 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Charlie De Mar
Filed Under:Chatham, Chicago, Chicago Police, Police-Involved Shooting, shooting chatham

CHICAGO (CBS)–A police-involved shooting was reported Wednesday night on the 7900 Block of South Ingleside in Chatham.

According to police, officers chased the shooter for about a block when he allegedly went inside an apartment complex and entered an apartment unit that doesn’t belong to him.

Officers followed behind him and a struggle ensued, with the man being shot, a police spokesperson said.

The man is in serious condition in the hospital.