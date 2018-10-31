CHICAGO (CBS)–A police-involved shooting was reported Wednesday night on the 7900 Block of South Ingleside in Chatham.

According to police, officers chased the shooter for about a block when he allegedly went inside an apartment complex and entered an apartment unit that doesn’t belong to him.

Officers followed behind him and a struggle ensued, with the man being shot, a police spokesperson said.

Officers confront a group of individuals and observe an armed subject. They approach and offender run into a building where a confrontation ensues with police. The below weapon is recovered. Media briefing at 79th/Drexel momentarily by Chief of Patrol Fred Waller. pic.twitter.com/7ecdvtDrsI — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 1, 2018

The man is in serious condition in the hospital.