CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Heights Park District Police Chief faces disturbing charges.

He’s accused of videotaping sex acts with women and sharing those images without their permission.

The defendant appeared in bond court Wednesday. In court, prosecutors referred to two women who said they were victims of the man, but an attorney who said he represents victims said there could be many more.

Prosecutors say 40-year-old Christian Daigre was the one making the videos.

“Unbeknownst to victim one, the defendant had a camera near the ceiling in his apartment which captured several images of defendant and victim engaged in sexual acts,” said Rachel Mabbott, the Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney.

Prosecutors said at least two victims who Daigre met through online dating sites in 2016, using the name “Christian Smith” were captured on video.

Prosecutors alleged that after having sex with the women, Daigre shared images from the videos with others. The women only learned of the images this month after a witness turned some over to police.

“The victims identified themselves and the defendant in the images,” said Mabbott. “Neither victim gave defendant permission to record the sexual acts, nor to disseminate the images.”

Daigre’s attorney said his client denies all the allegations and that the case is an attempt by a former co-worker to discredit Daigree.

“Why in 2018 are allegations from 2016 coming up curiously right after my client becomes a witness against his former coworker,” asked attorney Todd Pugh.

“The allegations alone and these charges have absolutely destroyed his life,” said Pugh.

But Frank Avila, who said he represents victims and whistle blowers connected to this case, said the allegations are only the tip of the iceberg.

“There’s more than two women,” said Avila. “And I am hoping that through the media and exposure on this case more women come forward because the images that I have, there are dozens of women who are unidentified.”

Daigre was placed on administrative leave after the Chicago Heights Park District was notified of the allegations of misconduct on October 5. He is out on bond.