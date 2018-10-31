CHICAGO (CBS) — Trick-or-treaters have nothing to fear from the weather this Halloween. While it might be cloudy most of the day, there won’t be any rain, and temperatures in Chicago should be slightly warmer than normal when kids head out in their costumes.

A pleasant Wednesday is in store, with only gradually cooling temps & light winds during #TrickOrTreat time. Have a happy and safe #Halloween! #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/hj5rcjZD3j — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 31, 2018

Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 50s late this afternoon when trick-or-treating begins, and will drop into the low 50s by around 9 p.m., but the weather won’t be nearly as cold as last year, when temperatures were in the 30s on Halloween.

The weather will be slightly cooler for the weekend, with highs in the mid 50s and a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday, and then a chance for showers and highs in the upper 40s on Friday.

Saturday and Sunday will see temperatures return to the low- to mid-50s during the day, with rain likely again on Sunday.