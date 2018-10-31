CHICAGO (CBS)–A bicycle covered in white paint serves as a memorial for the 2008 death of 22-year-old cyclist Tyler Fabeck at a busy Logan Square underpass, but ten years later the intersection is still one of the most dangerous in the city.

It’s the underpass where Logan Boulevard, Western Avenue and the Kennedy Expressway on and off ramps converge.

Community members have been seeking ways to improve safety, including Stephen Moore, who lives nearby.

“It’s just too much,” Moore said, when asked about his opinion on safety at the intersection.

According to residents, the intersection has too many blind spots and vehicles trying to make quick turns.

A safety study examining the underpass brought together more than 20 community groups, transportation experts and the Active Transportation Alliance.

The crash data backs up what many drivers, bikers and pedestrians have been thinking for years.

Merrell helped lead the project, which gathered data on thousands of crashes over a five year period.

“Currently, the way Logan Boulevard through this corridor is configured isn’t really working well for anyone, and we need to make some changes to improve safety,” Merrell said.

The numbers don’t lie. There have been 48 pedestrian crashes, 70 cyclist crashes and more than 1700 car crashes in recent years, making it one of the most dangerous intersections in the city.

The study concludes that more crashes could be avoided if the stretch is reduced to one lane each way. In addition, it suggests the addition of more crosswalks, re-timed signals and designated bike lanes.

The Chicago Department of Transportation says the study makes “good recommendations for safety improvements,” and that officials are evaluating the findings.

CDOT says it will seek additional input from community stakeholders to determine which improvements are feasible.