CHICAGO (CBS) — Former President Obama will visit Chicago and Northwest Indiana on Sunday for get out the vote rallies.

In Indiana, Obama will be in Gary at noon with Sen. Joe Donnelly, who is locked in a close race with his GOP challenger, Rep. Mike Braun.

In Chicago, Obama will be at University of Illinois-Chicago at 3 p.m. with JB Pritzker, the Democratic candidate for governor, Attorney General hopeful Kwame Raoul and congressional hopefuls Sean Casten and Lauren Underwood.

Tickets will be required for entry ; members of the public can find ticket information for the UIC event at www.jbpritzker.com/obama.

For the Gary event, the public can get tickets from:

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Genesis Center, 1 Genesis Plaza Gary.

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. central time Friday at Hammond Downtown Park, 233 Russell St., Hammond.

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday central time at Wicker Memorial Park Social Center Breezeway, 8554 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland.

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Osan & Paton, 55 S. Franklin St., Valparaiso.

People can request a ticket at www.INDems.org/Obama.