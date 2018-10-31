CHICAGO (CBS)–Halloween in Roger’s Park was celebrated with caution Wednesday night as parents and trick-or-treaters wearily trekked down sidewalks with the keen awareness a serial killer is still on the loose.

The two recent killings that shook the North Side community are still fresh on the minds of many residents, and a noticeable police presence on Halloween night attempted to quell some of the fear.

Parent Monina Canete was among the adults keeping a watchful eye on the costumed youngsters going door to door.

“We are aware, but it shouldn’t stop anyone,” she said.

Canete said she hoped for a big turnout for trick-or-treating to help build a stronger community during this time of fear.