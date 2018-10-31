CHICAGO (CBS) — Several parents in the Rogers Park neighborhood are on edge this Halloween, knowing their children will be trick-or-treating while a killer is still on the loose.

Police are stepping up patrols in Rogers Park to help keep kids safe until that killer is caught.

Some parents can bring their kids to the Willye B. White Park fieldhouse, where officers will park their cars along the street for a “Trunk-or-Treat” party from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Parents also can expect to see more bicycle officers on major streets – like Sheridan, Clark, and Devon – more officers in uniforms, and more officers in plain clothes and unmarked cars.

More than a month has passed since the shooting deaths of 73-year-old Douglass Watts and 24-year-old Eliyahu Moscowitz. The slayings happened just days and blocks apart. Police said ballistic tests showed both men were killed with the same gun.

Police have released surveillance video of the suspect, and investigators have received hundreds of tips in the case, but no arrests have been made.

Rogers Park residents said, with a killer still on the run, they are being more vigilant this Halloween.

“He’s been picking people off alone, so the biggest thing is that you just have to stick with a group,” Connor Donaldson said.

Community activist Raul Montes said parents shouldn’t fear sending their kids out for trick-or-treating, but should make sure they go in groups, and have a parent or another adult with them.

“A lot of people are scared. They don’t even want to come out on TV, because they’re scared of this killer. I wouldn’t be scared. Continue your daily activities, but just be aware, and be vigilant. Have your phone ready. If you see anything, call police,” Montes said.

A $28,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in the Rogers Park slayings.