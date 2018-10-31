CHICAGO (CBS) — A 25-year-old man was beaten, sprayed with mace, and robbed overnight at a River North hotel where he had arranged a date with a woman he’d met online.

Police said the victim didn’t know the woman, but had arranged to meet her at the AC Hotel in the 600 block of North Rush Street, after connecting online.

When she showed up at his hotel room around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, another woman and a man were with her. Police said the trio forced their way into the victim’s room, and began hitting and kicking him. They then sprayed him in the face with mace, and robbed him.

Hotel employees told police the suspects ran out of the building toward the Red Line subway station on Grand Avenue.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

No one was in custody Wednesday morning. Area Central detectives were investigating.