CHICAGO (CBS) — Kids aren’t the only ones getting treats for Halloween. Animals at Brookfield Zoo are also getting into the act.

The staff with the Chicago Zoological Society’s Center for the Science of Animal Welfare gave nutritious snacks to land and sea critters. Some of the animals got “enrichment items they normally do not receive on a regular basis.”

For example, a gray seal named Kiinaq enjoyed fish served inside buckets made of ice and decorated with Halloween images. They were made by the marine mammal staff at Seven Seas.

Perdesen, a six-year-old tamandua (small anteater) had two treats in one. The animal ate mealworms found inside of a pumpkin.

And Churchill, a four-year-old serval also enjoyed a pumpkin meal, but the cat’s gourd was filled with raw meatballs.