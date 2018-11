CHICAGO (CBS) — An Amtrak train and car collision Thursday morning has caused a stoppage of Metra Milwaukee District North trains.

The accident happened at Devon and Caldwell in Edgebrook shortly before 8 a.m.

All Milwaukee District North trains are stopped.

There is no estimate on when trains will start moving.

Officials say there are now no injuries to crew or customers, and it is not yet known how car wound up on the tracks.

Developing …