CHICAGO (CBS) — A masked man jumped into a car and shot and killed a woman in front of another woman and two children Wednesday night in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Police said two women and two children were sitting in a parked BMW near Long and Belden avenues around 9:30 p.m., when a man jumped into the vehicle, and forced the driver to take him several blocks to Belden and Lawler before he shot and killed the passenger.

The victim, 21-year-old Maria Coronel, was shot twice in the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter was described only as a masked man wearing all black. He was last seen running away near Blackhawk Park. Police said he got away with an unknown amount of cash from the victim.

It was not immediately clear if the children were related to the victim, or if they live in the neighborhood.

No one was in custody Thursday morning. Area North detectives were investigating.