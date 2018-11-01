CHICAGO (CBS)– Even though Chicago fans did not get to watch their teams compete in the World Series this year, they still have a reason to celebrate.

Taco Bell is offering free tacos Thursday Nov. 1, as part of the “Steal A Base, Steal a Taco” promotion. The fast food chain made a deal that if a player stole a base during any of the World Series games, the fast food chain would give away a free taco to everyone in America.

Today's the day — score your free Doritos® Locos Tacos courtesy of Taco Hero @mookiebetts at any Taco Bell from 2-6pm. Or, order yours online or on our app and pick it up any time throughout the day. #StealATaco https://t.co/HwcY04rBm9 pic.twitter.com/qW5Ya8QS3L — Taco Bell (@tacobell) November 1, 2018

Thanks to Boston Red Sox player Mookie Betts, the promotion is available from 2 to 6 p.m. or all day online. According to the press release, “Taco Bell will offer every person in the 50 U.S and District of Columbia the opportunity to obtain one free Doritos Locos Taco.”

Betts stole second base in Game 1 of the World Series.