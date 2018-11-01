CHICAGO (CBS)–A southwest suburban Bolingbrook man allegedly exposed himself to a Lyft driver Halloween night after being picked up.

Illinois State Police said Valentino D. Rivera, 19, was picked up by a female driver for the rideshare service company at Interstate 55 near Weber Road in Joliet.

When Rivera got into the vehicle, he removed his pants and began swearing as he exposed himself, according to police.

The driver called 9-1-1 and Rivera was arrested at Joliet Junior College, police said.

He was charged with indecent exposure and was released on bond.