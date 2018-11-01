CHICAGO (CBS)–The principal of an Evanston elementary school raised concerns about “hate-filled language” spoken by students at the school, Lincolnwood Elementary.

Principal Max Weinberg sent a letter to parents this week saying students used the “n” word and made comments like “I want to know why black children come to this school.”

Among the K-5 school’s approximately 400 students, about 54 percent are white, according to data from the Illinois State Board of Education. Black students make up nearly 18 percent of the student body and hispanic students comprise nearly 10 percent.

“I must share that I am deeply concerned that a crucial portion of our student body, specifically our Black students, are being made to feel unwelcome,” Weinberg writes in the letter. “I cannot allow this.”

In the Oct. 28 letter, other comments Weinberg mentioned hearing students say include, “You are dumb black boys” and “This isn’t your school.”

Weinberg asked for parents’ support saying, “I must share that I am deeply concerned that a crucial portion of our student body, specifically our Black students, are being made to feel unwelcome. I cannot allow this.”

Weinberg followed the letter up with an in-school assembly on Monday focused on peace.