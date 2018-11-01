CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago City Council has signed off on part of the plan to build the Obama Presidential Center in a park on the city’s South Side.

The council on Wednesday unanimously approved a plan to allow the Obama Foundation to occupy the buildings that will make up the center.

The city will lease the land in Jackson Park on which it will be built for 99 years for a one-time token payment of $10.

The vote doesn’t clear the way for construction of the $500 million center. The foundation still must do things like complete a federal review process before construction can start.

Also, the project is threatened by a federal lawsuit from a group that’s against building the center in a public park.

In a video released by the foundation after the vote, Obama thanked the City Council for approving the deal.

