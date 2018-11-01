  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was arrested after firing a gun into a closet while Chicago Fire Department crews were responding to a death at a home in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood early Thursday.

Police said Fire Department personnel responded to the death of a grandmother at a house near 89th and Eggleston around 6:45 a.m.

Emotions were running high, when someone – possibly a juvenile – fired a gun into a closet.

Fire Department crews called for police assistance, and a person was arrested at the scene. Police also recovered a weapon.

Police said no shots were fired at emergency personnel. Investigators were trying to determine if the shot was fired accidentally or on purpose.