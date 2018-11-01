CHICAGO (CBS) — A large group of teenage vandals shattered at least 18 car windshields in Hyde Park on Halloween.

Witnesses said, around 9:30 p.m., as many as 200 young people walked down the block at 54th and Ridgewood, yelling as they smashed windshields, broke mirrors, lit off fireworks, and jumped on cars.

Some in the crowd took selfies as they went down the street.

The group was so large, residents felt like they couldn’t do anything, and just had to stand by and watch as their property was damaged.

It was a loud and destructive scene, some of which was caught on cell phone video by people living nearby, who complained that police were not doing enough to stop the mayhem.

“We saw a group of about 200 kids walking this way, with about 10 police officers in cars, with about another 15 on bikes, just sitting there watching them,” witness Joe Dadan said. “They came down our street, walked on cars, smashed windows, smashed roofs, hoods. They actually broke a window in a car, threw an explosive device in there.”

“I saw them jump on my car, and jump on just a whole bunch of other people’s cars as well. So it was like I wanted to do something, but it was like there is like 200 of them, so I’m going to just kind of chill,” witness Nicholas Behzadi said.

Behzadi said he has footprints on the roof of his car, which has a broken windshield and dented hood.

“Nothing good happened,” he said.

Police officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the allegation officers didn’t do enough to stop the vandals. Police have not confirmed how many vehicles were damaged, but CBS 2 counted at least 18 vandalized cars.

No one was in custody Thursday morning.