CHICAGO (CBS) — The Alley, a popular punk rock shop in Lakeview, has closed its doors.

The shop – which is known for selling leather jackets and punk apparel, jewelry, and accessories – had added a café last year.

Owner Mark Thomas said he was forced to close the store, because of some ongoing health problems which made it difficult to run the business.

However, Thomas said it’s not the end of the road.

“I’m not done by any means, but right now when you get to be 64 years old, and you’ve lost a lot of friends, and you take a look, and you go ‘Look, this isn’t worth dying for,’” he said. “I assume I’m going to get better, and I assume I’ll figure out how to come back.”

For now, The Alley’s online store will remain open.