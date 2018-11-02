Chicago (CBS) — DePaul University is on high alert after learning that one of their own students was robbed at gunpoint late Thursday.

Chicago Police say around 11:45 p.m. Thursday evening, a 19-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 900 block of W. Belden when three African-American males approached him, displayed a gun, and demanded his money. The offenders got away with an unknown amount of cash.

DePaul University confirmed the 19-year-old is a student in their public safety alert and say that this incident took place in close proximity to the Cortelyou Commons building.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call DePaul Public Safety or Chicago Police.