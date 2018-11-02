CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago’s 2018 Christkindlmarket is just around the corner, and organizers of the annual holiday market at Daley Plaza have unveiled this year’s special Christmas mug.

This year’s mugs are designed like a traditional German gingerbread heart, with a green interior and a picture of the Christkindlmarket on the outside.

The Christkindlmarket announced on its Facebook page that guests this year can purchase a limited edition pack of three mug designs, including the 2018 “Oma” Grandma mug.

The market first came to Chicago in 1996, and celebrates its 22nd year this holiday season.