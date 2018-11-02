  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)–A Wisconsin man who illegally sold the handgun used to kill Chicago police commander Paul Bauer in February of this year has been sentenced to 37 months in federal prison.

Bauer was fatally shot in the Chicago Loop as he pursued Shomari Legghette, 44, a four-time felon accused of killing Bauer. Legghette pleaded not guilty in March to a 56-count indictment charging him with murder and various drug and gun violations.

Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer (Credit: Chicago Police)

Thomas Caldwell, the gun dealer who allegedly sold the firearm used to kill Bauer, was sentenced Thursday in a Madison court room.

He had previously pleaded guilty to selling firearms without a license.

It’s unclear how the weapon ended up in the hands of Legghette, who is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting.

The man whom Caldwell admitted selling the gun to has pleaded not guilty to similar gun charges.