CHICAGO (CBS)–A masked man in all-black clothing robbed the Gurnee Community Bank on Halloween night around closing time, the FBI said.

The suspect was described by the FBI as a black male 18 to 20 years old with a slender build, standing about 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

The robbery at the bank on the intersection of O’Plaine Road and Grand Avenue was a non-takeover, which means the assailant did not brandish a weapon or announce the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gurnee Police Department at 847-599-7000 or the FBI Media Line at 312-662-2222.