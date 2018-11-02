  • CBS 2On Air

Chicago, FBI, Gurnee, gurnee bank robbery, Gurnee Community Bank Robbed

CHICAGO (CBS)–A masked man in all-black clothing robbed the Gurnee Community Bank on Halloween night around closing time, the FBI said.

fbi Masked Man Robs Gurnee Bank Halloween Night

(FBI)

The suspect was described by the FBI as a black male 18 to 20 years old with a slender build, standing about 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

The robbery at the bank on the intersection of O’Plaine Road and Grand Avenue was a non-takeover, which means the assailant did not brandish a weapon or announce the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gurnee Police Department at 847-599-7000 or the FBI Media Line at 312-662-2222.