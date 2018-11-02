CHICAGO (CBS)–Kanye West announced he was ‘distancing himself from politics’ this week, but campaign records show that he dropped a big donation on the campaign of democratic Chicago mayoral candidate Amara Enyia.

Kim Kardashian’s husband wrote on Twitter Tuesday, “My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in,” West wrote on Tuesday. “I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative.”

State campaign records show, according to the Associated Press, that West gave $126,460 to Amara Enyia’s mayoral campaign–a week after he donated $73,540 and appeared with her for a sidewalk news conference on Chicago’s South Side where he didn’t speak and left after a few minutes.

The campaign contribution was disclosed on Wednesday.

West has made headlines not only for his Oval Office visit with Trump earlier this month, but he’s been a popular topic in local Chicago news as of late. During the past several months, he announced he was moving back to Chicago “and never leaving” and has made multiple appearances in his hometown city.

On Oct. 18, West was spotted at Naperville taco joint “Pepe’s wearing his ‘Make American Great Again’ baseball cap.

Some democrats have questioned Enyia, 35, for accepting money from a high-profile Trump supporter, but she’s said she appreciates West’s backing.

Enyia, a Garfield Park resident, is the director of the Austin Chamber of Commerce.