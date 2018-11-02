Chicago (CBS) — A shooting in the city’s Little Village neighborhood wounded two men, one of them fatally, on Thursday night.

Chicago Police say the victims were standing on the sidewalk in the 2600 block of S. Kedvale around 11:00 p.m. Thursday when a dark-colored SUV pulled up and an occupant in the vehicle started shooting.

A 22-year-old Hispanic man was shot in the face and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he pronounced dead. A 44-year-old Hispanic man sustained graze wounds to the buttocks and left hand. He refused medical treatment and transport.

Chicago Police Area Central Detectives are investigating the shooting. No one is in custody.