CHICAGO (CBS) — Seven more people who were framed on drug charges by a corrupt former Chicago police sergeant and his team are expected to have their convictions overturned on Friday.

Cook County prosecutors will ask a judge to vacate the convictions of six men and one woman falsely arrested by former Chicago Police Sgt. Ronald Watts and officers under his command.

That would bring the number of people exonerated of drug charges fabricated by Watts and his crew to 50.

Watts pleaded guilty in 2012 to stealing from a homeless man who posed as a drug dealer as part of an undercover FBI sting. He admitted to routinely extorting money from drug dealers, and was sentenced to 22 months in prison.

Prosecutors have said Watts and the officers under his command routinely planted evidence and fabricated charges in order to further their own gun and drug trade.

In September, 18 men were exonerated of drug charges brought by Watts and his officers. Some of those framed by the corrupt officers served lengthy prison terms before their names were cleared.

“This crew of officers was just dirty. They were just really dirty, and they were really dirty for a long time, and these are just made-up cases. There’s no victims, they’re just made-up cases. The victims are these men,” said defense attorney Josh Tepfer, who has helped clear most of the people framed by Watts and his crew.

Many of those who have had their convictions overturned said they faced significant challenges even after they finished serving time in prison.

“It prevented me from doing a lot; a job. I’m 42, and I haven’t worked a day in my life,” said Vondell WIlbourn, who was twice framed by Watts, in 2004 and 2005.

Several of the men cleared in September plan to be at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Friday to receive their certificates of innocence.

“I’m just happy that I’m able to move forward with my life. It’s been four years out of my life that I had to be away from my family, kids,” said Martez Wise, who was cleared of drug charges in September.

Watts and his officers were involved in at least 500 convictions. Attorneys with the Exoneration Project said they expect many more cases ultimately will be tossed out.