CHICAGO (CBS) — A 40-year-old man was shot and killed Friday morning, after getting into an argument inside a variety store in the Roseland neighborhood.

Police said the victim was inside a store near 103rd and St. Lawrence shortly after 10 a.m., when he had an “exchange of words” with another person inside the store.

The other person asked the victim to step outside, and then shot him several times.

Police said the 40-year-old man was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody Friday afternoon.

Area South detectives were investigating.