CHICAGO (CBS)– This weekend marks an urgent final push to get last-minute voters to head to the polls for early voting.

The Clerk’s office says it has seen a record turnout for early voting in suburban Cook County. So far, more than a 190,000 people have cast their ballots in person. This number does not include mail ballots.

Republican incumbent Bruce Rauner and the Lieuntenant Governor spent the past week on a state-wide bus tour. In an attempt to reach voters, Rauner also launched a new campaign ad.

New poll numbers show Democrat JB Pritzker is leading by double digits. Former President Obama will campaign with Pritzkerat UIC Sunday along with Lauren Underwood.

Underwood is running against Republican incumbent Randy Hultgren for the 14th Congressional District. Hultgren campaigned, this week, with House Speaker Paul Ryan at a GOP rally in Spring Grove Illinois.

A rally and march to the midterms will take place Saturday at Federal Plaza at 11 a.m.