CHICAGO (CBS)– A South Shore child’s death has been ruled a homicide, according to the autopsy report.

The one-year-old was discovered unresponsive Friday around 4:30 a.m. after being put down to sleep. Upon police arrival to the residence in the 7600 block of South Colfax, the child was pronounced dead.

Police said the child suffered multiple injuries, and they are still investigating the incident.