CHICAGO (CBS)– Armed carjackers forced a man from his car in Uptown Saturday evening, according to Chicago Police.

The victim waved down a passing police officer moments after he was forced out of his white 2018 Audi on the 1000 block of West Winona St. The officer pursued the stolen Audi, but lost the car as it approached Lake Shore Drive.

This is the fourth carjacking in the area since Tuesday, police report.

There have been no arrests, but police say they believe at least three of the incidents are connected and were completed by the same carjacking crew.

Carjacking Timeline:

Tuesday:

A 23-year-old man was carjacked of his Chevy Impala by two offenders in the Wrigleyville neighborhood.

Friday:

A 20-year-old man was sitting in his car when two offenders pulled up behind him in a Chevy Impala. The offenders robbed the man and forced him to exit his vehicle, around 4:40 p.m. on the 4800 block of North Paulina. The offenders got into the man’s Honda Civic and sped away, leaving the Impala abandoned.

Carjackers also stole a Honda Civic from the Uptown neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Minutes after the Civic was stolen on Friday afternoon, a driver, sitting in a car in the 4400 block of North Greenview said carjackers pulled up behind him in the just-stolen Honda Civic. One of the carjackers got out of the Civic and ordered the man out of his car while threatening him with a “long-barreled weapon,” according to a police report.

Saturday:

Carjackers steal man’s white 2018 Audi at 7p.m. on the 1000 block of West Winona St. At the same time of Saturday’s Audi carjacking incident, police in a neighboring area located the grey Honda Civic.

According to the victims, the carjackers are two to three back men in their late teens or early 20’s. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department.