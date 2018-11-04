Chicago (CBS) — An 18-year-old from Aurora died after he was hit by an SUV while running from police Friday night.

Police said Demaszjae Miller and his two friends matched the description of three people reportedly breaking into cars on Taylor Street. They bolted after being spotted by police.

That’s when an SUV hit Miller as he tried to cross Highland Avenue, killing the teen.

Authorities call the situation a tragedy but deny playing any role leading to his death.

“The officers were not in pursuit,” Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman said. “The squad car did not hit this individual. There were no shots fired at the scene. There’s also a rumor from what I saw that a squad car was towed from the scene.”

That squad car was actually taken away from Mercy Hospital where police said Miller’s grieving family members were jumping on top of it and smashed the windshield.

“Another person identified as a family member at the hospital also battered a police officer and was charged,” Ziman said.

No charges are expected to be filed against the driver who hit Miller. Police said they believe she was following the rules of the road and witnesses back up her story that the teen came running out of nowhere.

Police are still looking for the friends Miller was with Friday.