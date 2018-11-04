Chicago (CBS) — Police are investigating a vehicle that went into the Calumet River early Sunday morning.

A 26-year-old man was discovered walking along Torrence Avenue 3:30 a.m. Sunday wet and confused, police said.

He was transported to Trinity Hospital, where he said the vehicle he was a passenger in went into the Calumet River. Surveillance video confirmed the vehicle went into the water in the 13600 block of South Calhoun Avenue.

The victim said the two other people who were in the car may still be in submerged vehicle.

CPD said the vehicle was recovered from the river but that it was unoccupied. Marine unit officers will continue searching the water.

This is a developing story.