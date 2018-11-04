The Cook County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run that left one woman dead in south suburban Ford Heights Sunday night.

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Cook County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run that left one woman dead in south suburban Ford Heights Sunday night.

A female pedestrian was in the roadway in the area of Lincoln Highway and Transportation Drive when an unknown vehicle struck the woman and fled the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Further information about the victim was not available.