CHICAGO (CBS)–Convicted serial killer Andrew Urdiales, 54–whose death sentence for killing three women in the Chicago area was commuted in 2011 by former Illinois Governor George Ryan–was found dead in San Quentin Prison’s death row on Friday, according to the California Department of Corrections.

Urdiales was on death row in Illinois for seven years starting in 2004 for killing three young women in Illinois and Indiana.

After the former governor commuted his sentence, he was extradited to California and later sentenced to death in October of this year for the murders of five other women in California between 1988 and 1995 while he was stationed at various U.S. Marine Corps facilities.

The Chicago-area women allegedly killed by Urdiales in the mid-1990’s were Cassie Corum, 21, and Lori Uylaki, 25, both from Hammond, Indiana. Urdiales was also convicted for killing Lynn Huber, 22, of Chicago.

His cause of death is still pending the results of an autopsy, but the California Department of Corrections said in a press release that Urdiales was being held in solitary confinement when he was found dead Friday at 11:15 p.m. west coast time.

Another San Quentin death row inmate, Virenda Govin, 51, was found dead on Sunday. Govin was also in solitary confinement when he was found dead, according to the prison.