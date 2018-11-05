CHICAGO (CBS)– Getting to the polls on Election Day, Tuesday Nov. 6, is easier this year thanks to the ride sharing services Divvy, Lyft and Uber. All three will offer discounted rides to voters.

The three transportation services acknowledge that in past years, lack of transportation has prohibited registered voters from getting to the polls.

Divvy will offer free rides on Election Day through an “Explorer Pass.” The free pass will be valid for unlimited three-hour trips in a 24-hour period. Bike riders can access this deal with the code VOTE18 in the Divvy app or at a bike share station kiosk.

Lyft is giving away a 50 percent-off promo code for riders on Election Day as part of their “The Ride to Vote” initiative. The offer is valid for any standard ride to a polling location up to $5.

Lyft also stated in a press release: “For underserved communities, we’ll provide rides free of cost through nonpartisan, nonprofit partners, including Voto Latino, local Urban League affiliates, the National Federation of the Blind, Faith in Action, League of Women Voters, and the Student Vets of America.”

Uber riders can use the code VOTE2018 for $10 off a ride on Election Day. Uber will offer a “polling place locator” for users to find their voting location and have access to the discount.