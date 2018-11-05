CHICAGO (CBS) — A 27-year-old man has been charged with multiple counts of murder and reckless homicide, after allegedly causing a high-speed crash that killed a 3-year-old boy, the boy’s father, and a family friend last month in Englewood.

Authorities said a speeding car fleeing police careened through a red light at 69th and Loomis around 7:40 p.m. on Oct. 1, smashing into three vehicles, killing 3-year-old Cabari Turner, 25-year-old Chrishawn Turner, and 24-year-old Antonio Cowan. The driver who caused the crash fled the scene. A handgun and ammunition were found in the car.

A 2-year-old girl, a 26-year-old woman, and a 43-year-old woman also were injured in the wreck.

Police said 27-year-old Christopher Carter has been identified the driver responsible for the crash, and was arrested Friday afternoon in the Bronzeville neighborhood. He has been charged with three counts of murder, three counts of reckless homicide, and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Carter was due to appear in bond court Monday afternoon.

Police said officers had been pursuing his vehicle shortly before the crash, but had turned off the emergency lights and stopped following the car before the accident, but the driver didn’t slow down, and blew a red light.

A witness of the chaotic scene reported seeing a car fly through the red light and smash into other cars.

“The next thing you know it was a big big crash–and next thing I see are little babies on the street–they must’ve flown out of the car,” he said. “I don’t know if they were wearing seat belts, but it was sad.”

Police did not provide details of the gun charge against Carter.