CHICAGO (CBS) — A 41-year-old man is in serious condition after an apparent road rage shooting early Monday morning in the Chatham neighborhood, police said.

Two vehicles were involved in a minor traffic accident around 2 a.m. in the 200 block of East 76th Street and pulled over to exchange information. An argument ensued and the male driver of a blue Dodge Charger pulled out a handgun, shooting a passenger of the other vehicle multiple times in the hand, leg and chest, according to police.

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition. No one is in custody; Area South detectives are investigating the incident.