CHICAGO (CBS)–A 40-year-old woman, Maria Eugenia Jimez-Martinez, has been reported missing from Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood.

Police said Jimez-Martinez was last seen on the 2800 block of Cermak Road on Oct. 31.

She brown hair, brown eyes, stands 5-foot-1 and weighs about 175 pounds, police said. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.