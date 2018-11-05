CHICAGO (CBS) — Black Star Project founder Phillip Jackson has died at 68-years-old.

Jackson’s family tells CBS 2 he battled a rare form of cancer for a year before being admitted to the Lutheran General Hospital ICU, where he died Sunday afternoon.

The Black Star Project is a non-profit organization that provides educational and employment services to young people in low-income communities.

“The family is grateful for all the love and support of the community,” the family said in a statement. “We are committed to carrying on his legacy through the Black Star Project in hope the community will continue to support it.”

Before starting the organization, Jackson held many jobs with the City of Chicago, working with the Chicago Housing Authority and Chicago Public Schools.