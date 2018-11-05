The Cook County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run that left one woman dead in south suburban Ford Heights Sunday night.

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Cook County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run that left one woman dead in south suburban Ford Heights Sunday night.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office released a description of the vehicle on Monday, describing a white GMC Sierra pickup truck with extensive front-end damage.

A 42-year-old female pedestrian was in the roadway around 7 p.m. in the area of Lincoln Highway and Transportation Drive when the unknown vehicle struck the woman and fled the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Further information about the victim was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 708-865-4896.