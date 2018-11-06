CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (CBS Local) – A 10-year-old girl faces charges in the death of a 6-month-old baby after allegedly stomping on the boy’s head.

The girl is accused of first-degree intentional homicide after allegedly killing the infant at an in-home day care in Tilden, Wisconsin.

Accompanied by her parents, the girl buried her head in her mother’s arms, moaning and crying throughout a 10-minute bond hearing Monday in Chippewa County Circuit Court, according to the Star Tribune. She was ordered her held on $50,000 cash bond.

Under Wisconsin law, first-degree homicide charges must initially be brought in adult court if the accused is 10-years-old or older.

The boy was bleeding with injuries to the face and head when deputies were called to the day care October 30, according to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk.

The baby was airlifted to Gillette Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota, but succumbed to his injures on November 1. Child abuse medical specialists told investigators that the infant’s injuries were “consistent with a heavy force/pressure,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Investigators say the girl told them she was holding the baby when she dropped the infant, who hit his head on a footstool. When the baby cried, she panicked and stomped on the child’s head, Kowalczyk said.

Authorities said the girl had been removed from her home in September and placed in foster care with the same family that also runs the day care center where the infant was killed, but did not disclose the reasons for her removal.