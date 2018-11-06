CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenager has been charged in connection with three carjackings in the past month in the South Loop, Ravenswood, and Englewood.

The 17-year-old, whose name was not released due to his age, has been charged as a juvenile with two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking, and one felony count of aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Police said the teenager was identified as the carjacker who stole a car at gunpoint on Oct. 8 on the 1100 block of South Jefferson Street.

He also has been charged with stealing a car at gunpoint on Friday in the 4800 block of North Paulina Street.

Police said the teenager also was charged in connection with a carjacking near 61st and Halsted on Friday. In that incident, he reportedly threatened a driver with an object he pretended was a gun.

The 17-year-old was due to appear in Juvenile Court on Tuesday.