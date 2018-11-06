ELECTION RESULTS
Pritzker Over Rauner | IL Congressional Races | IL Attorney General | State House | State Senate
CBS 2 Weather Watch 10 p.m.
CBS 2's meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has the forecast.
Pritzker Defeats Rauner In IL Governor's Race
CBS 2 News at 10:00 p.m.
Latest Headlines
Democrat Sean Casten Defeats Republican Peter Roskam In 6th Congressional District
Democratic challenger for 6th Congressional District Sean Casten has defeated Republican incumbent Peter Roskam.
J.B. Pritzker Defeats IL Gov. Bruce Rauner
Democratic challenger J.B. Pritzker has defeated Republican incumbent Bruce Rauner.
Kwame Raoul Defeats Erika Harold For Illinois Attorney General
Hawks Hire New Coach After Firing Three-Time Stanley Cup-Winning Coach Joel Quenneville
The same day the Chicago Blackhawks fired Joel Quenneville, just 15 games into the 2018-19 season, a new head coach was hired as his replacement.
Cook County Reports First Cold-Related Death Of The Season
Winter is still weeks away, but Cook County has seen its first cold-related death of the season.
At Least The Halloween Weather Won't Be Spooky
Trick-or-treaters have nothing to fear from the weather this Halloween.
With Cold Snap Gripping Chicago, CTA Turns On Platform Heaters Early
With chilly temperatures expected to continue well into next week, the CTA has turned on heat lamps at its train platforms.
Ray Lewis: 'These Rules Give To The Offenses'
Inside the NFL analyst looks at the scoring boom and which sleeper teams could challenge in the AFC and NFC.
Top Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups For NFL Week 10
With the final stretch of the fantasy football regular season upon us, here are your waiver wire adds for NFL Week 10.
Blackhawks Fire Three-Time Stanley Cup-Winning Coach Joel Quenneville
Amid a disappointing 6-6-3 start, following five consecutive losses, the Chicago Blackhawks have fired head coach Joel Quenneville, and named Rockford IceHogs head coach Jeremy Colliton as his replacement.
Bulls Beat Knicks In Overtime, 116-115
Scoring a career-high 41 points, including all eight in the second overtime and the game-winning free throw with 0.2 seconds left, LaVine led the Chicago Bulls to a 116-115 win over the New York Knicks on Monday night.
College Basketball Preview: Top Teams, Players, Matchups To Watch
College basketball season starts on Tuesday night, so let's get up to date and ready to go for the opening of the 2018-19 season.
Latest Headlines
Sexually Frustrated Dolphin's Behavior Prompts Swimming Ban At French Beaches
A seaside town in northwest France has imposed a swimming and diving ban at its beaches out of fear of a lonely dolphin in heat that's been apparently making passes at locals and tourists.
