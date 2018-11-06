CHICAGO (CBS) — Winter is still weeks away, but Cook County has seen its first cold-related death of the season.

An unidentified 52-year-old man who was found dead Saturday in the 500 block of East 107th Street died of deep vein thrombosis, with cold exposure as a contributing factor, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

The man’s death was ruled an accident, and the medical examiner’s office confirmed he was the first cold-related death of the season in Cook County.

The Chicago area is expected to see its first freezing temperatures of the season this weekend.

Last winter, there were at least 31 cold-related deaths in Cook County.