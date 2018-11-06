CHICAGO (CBS) — Election fraud has played an ugly role in the right to vote ever since the concept of voting began.

CBS 2 Investigator Pam Zekman shared a Pulitzer Prize 45 years ago for uncovering voter fraud as a Chicago Tribune reporter. She’s been on the case ever since.

What’s being done to keep the voting clean?

“That Tribune story we worked undercover as election judges and inside the Chicago Board of Election to witness precinct workers illegally assisting voters, holding back paper ballots and forging voters’ signatures on ballot applications,” said Zekman. “The result? 75 federal indictments of election officials for vote fraud.”

But Zekman said things have changed.

“Electronic voting machines have cut down on shenanigans possible with paper ballots. And now cyber security is top of mind for election officials worried about hackers,” Zekman added.

Election officials said precautions were made to keep paper records of votes.

“Let’s say the worst happens. We certainly hope it doesn’t. We’re ready,” said Cook County Clerk David Orr. “Hopefully for anything, but we could recreate the entire election.”

There have been questions about candidates sending ballot applications to voters. Was it legal? Could they hold back your application if you mailed it back to them or steal your vote?

“Those are the dirty tricks you have to look out for,” Orr said.

Thousands of dead voters have been removed from the rolls following a CBS 2 investigation last election.