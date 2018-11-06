CHICAGO (CBS) — Free coffee, cookies, or fries. Those and other freebies and discounts are being offered around the Chicago area on Election Day. You can even get free rides to and from the polls.

7-Eleven: A free cup of coffee on Election Day through the 7-Eleven mobile app.

Blaze Pizza: Get free delivery for any order placed on the Blaze Pizza app on Election Day.

You get out the vote, we'll hook you up with free delivery! Order your fav pizza through our app or online ordering system today, and we'll take care of the delivery fees. No strings attached, just a thank you for doing your part! 🇺🇸🚗🍕 pic.twitter.com/apsd77APxx — Blaze Pizza (@BlazePizza) November 6, 2018

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop: Get $1 off any sub Tuesday, when you show your voting sticker.

Corner Cafe Bakery: Show them your “I Voted” sticker on Election Day and receive any size free brewed coffee or cold brewed coffee. Here are the participating locations.

Remember to vote today and let your voice be heard!📣 Come to Corner Bakery wearing your “I Voted” sticker and get a FREE hand-roasted brewed coffee or cold brew with purchase. Click for offer details and participating locations: https://t.co/ypqXIddsG0 pic.twitter.com/faYT3J6MyB — Corner Bakery Cafe (@CornerBakery) November 6, 2018

Divvy will offer free rides on Election Day through an “Explorer Pass.” The free pass will be valid for unlimited three-hour trips in a 24-hour period. Bike riders can access this deal with the code VOTE18 in the Divvy app or at a bike share station kiosk.

Jersey Mike’s: $2 off any regular sub through 11/6

Lime: Enter the code LIME2VOTE18 and unlock the Lime fleet of bikes and e-scooters for a free ride to and from voting locations.

Lyft: Get 50 percent off or up to $5 off rides across the country. Use the code “VOTEMD2018.”

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Free cookie, just ask for one.

valid 11/6-7 with any entree. no requirement to vote, just ask and we’ll give you a free cookie. but seriously, you should vote. — Potbelly (@Potbelly) November 3, 2018

Shake Shack: Get free fries with any purchase Tuesday. Either show an “I Voted” sticker or redeem with the code “ivoted” in the chain’s app.

This #ElectionDay, we encourage you to stand for something + vote! After hitting the polls on 11/6, score free frie… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) November 05, 2018

Uber: You can get $10 off a single ride to the polls on Election Day. Enter the code “VOTE2018.”

Zipcar: Take a Zipcar trip between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Election Day, and get $20 off your next trip.