CAMPAIGN 2018Covering The Midterms: Candidate Interviews; Latest On Early Voting Trends
CHICAGO (CBS) — Free coffee, cookies, or fries. Those and other freebies and discounts are being offered around the Chicago area on Election Day. You can even get free rides to and from the polls.

7-Eleven: A free cup of coffee on Election Day through the 7-Eleven mobile app.

Blaze PizzaGet free delivery for any order placed on the Blaze Pizza app on Election Day.

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop: Get $1 off any sub Tuesday, when you show your voting sticker.

Corner Cafe Bakery: Show them your “I Voted” sticker on Election Day and receive any size free brewed coffee or cold brewed coffee. Here are the participating locations. 

Divvy will offer free rides on Election Day through an “Explorer Pass.” The free pass will be valid for unlimited three-hour trips in a 24-hour period. Bike riders can access this deal with the code VOTE18 in the Divvy app or at a bike share station kiosk.

Jersey Mike’s:  $2 off any regular sub through 11/6

Lime: Enter the code LIME2VOTE18 and unlock the Lime fleet of bikes and e-scooters for a free ride to and from voting locations.

Lyft: Get 50 percent off or up to $5 off rides across the country. Use the code “VOTEMD2018.”

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Free cookie, just ask for one.

Shake Shack: Get free fries with any purchase Tuesday. Either show an “I Voted” sticker or redeem with the code “ivoted” in the chain’s app.

Uber: You can get $10 off a single ride to the polls on Election Day. Enter the code “VOTE2018.”

Zipcar: Take a Zipcar trip between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Election Day, and get $20 off your next trip.