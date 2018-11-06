CHICAGO (CBS)– What are the drink options and prices at campaign party headquarters on election night for candidates in the Chicago area? CBS 2 reporters and producers took a look.

At Governor Bruce Rauner’s headquarters, beer, wine and pop are free all night.

J.B. Pritzker’s headquarters also has free drinks tonight.

Fourteenth congressional district Republican candidate, Randy Hultgren’s election night headquarters features a wine menu with glasses of wine ranging from $6-$9. Bottles of wine range from $26-$34.

Fourteenth congressional district Democratic candidate, Lauren Underwood’s headquarters is charging $4 for domestic beer, $5 for import beer and $6 for wine.

Republican incumbent Peter Roskam’s supporters are treated to free soda. Beer, wine and cocktails range from $4-$8.