Chicago (CBS) — Republican challenger for U.S. Senate Mike Braun has defeated incumbent Democrat Joe Donnelly in Indiana.

Braun, a multimillionaire auto parts magnate, is a strong ally of President Trump, in a state the president won by 19 points.

Donnelly had a target on his back ever since he unexpectedly won in 2012 after his opponent Richard Mourdock made incendiary comments about abortion and rape.

Donnelly was among a handful of Senate Democrats running for re-election in states President Trump won.

With his party now poised to retake the House, Republicans have intensified their efforts to maintain or expand their narrow Senate majority, and Donnelly was viewed as one of their top targets.