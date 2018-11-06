CHICAGO (CBS) — Millennial voters are expected to turn out to vote in droves across the country, and Chicago is no exception.

The West Loop neighborhood is the most popular place, per capita, for Millennials to live in all of the United States, according to housing blog Rent Café.

Millennials often are labeled apathetic, but already in Chicago, more millennials people between 22 and 37 years old have voted in the 2018 general election than in this year’s primaries. A Harvard poll projects millennial turnout for both Democrats and Republicans to hit 40 percent nationwide this year.

That’s nearly double the record for millennial turnout.

“Millennials and younger voters, I am so excited by your increased participation in this election,” said Marisel Hernandez, chairwoman of the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners. “We know you can do better, and we’re hoping that you’ll close the gap. Come out and vote.”

That Harvard study indicated younger voters care mostly about jobs, specifically a federal guarantee of positions that pay $15 per hour, with sick and family leave.

Millennials also are passionate about lower, or even free college tuition.

Even kids who can’t vote yet are getting involved in the election, volunteering as student election judges.

“We have over 2,100 high school students who have volunteered to work throughout our 2,069 precinct polling places,” Hernandez said. “This is a new record.”

Other students are planning walkouts at high schools and colleges on Tuesday to encourage voting.